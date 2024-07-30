Published reports say Fulton Bank will be closing at least nine branches across South Jersey over the coming weeks but customers likely won't have to travel too far for access to their money.

According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, the closures come after Fulton took over Republic Bank, which failed in April. That merger resulted in Fulton having, in some cases, multiple branches in a single town.

The branches that are all closing are all under the Fulton name and are located in Northfield, West Berlin, Sewell, Mullica Hill, Voorhees, Marlton, Haniesport, and two in Cherry Hill.

Those branches were specifically chosen to avoid a duplication of services in a small area. For example, in Northfield, when the Fulton Bank branch at 1101 Tilton Road closes, customers can go to the former Republic Bank just a half-mile away.

In addition to those branches, unconfirmed reports on social media have also indicated that the relatively new Republic Bank branch on 9th Street in downtown Ocean City will be closing in September. A cropped picture showing a portion of a letter stating that news has been circulating on Facebook and we have reached out to Fulton Bank to confirm that information.

In addition to the Garden State closures, four Fulton Bank branches in southeastern Pennsylvania will be shutting down for the same reason.