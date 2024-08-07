Fugitive arrested 15 years after NJ restaurant robbed at gunpoint

15 years after a New Jersey restaurant was robbed at gunpoint, an international fugitive wanted in connection to the crime has been taken into custody.

51-year-old Kofi Edwards of the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago was charged in 2014 with one count of conspiracy to commit armed Hobbs Act robbery, one count of Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

After being arrested in Sacramento, California, earlier this month, Edwards appeared in Newark federal court on Monday, he entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered detained.

Woodbridge, NJ, restaurant robbed in 2009

According to federal officials, in March 2009, Edwards conspired with others to rob a steakhouse restaurant in Woodbridge at gunpoint.

A conspirator, who was an employee of the restaurant at the time, called the restaurant to determine if any managers were present, because he knew that only managers would be able to open the restaurant’s safe. After confirming that a manager was present, Edwards and another individual entered the restaurant – Edwards carrying a fake gun and the other individual armed with a firearm – and brandished the weapons while demanding that employees open the safe.

After the employees complied, Edwards and the others allegedly bound the workers with plastic zip ties and fled with approximately $150,000 in cash.

Added to the FBI's "Most Wanted" list

Authorities say after the robbery, Edwards left New Jersey and began living under a false identity. He was added to the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list and a $10,000 reward was offered for his arrest.

Trinidad and Tobago - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Trinidad and Tobago - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Three other defendants have been convicted and sentenced in connection to this case.

If convicted, Edwards potentially faces decades in prison and a fine that could easily exceed $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.