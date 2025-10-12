The main building at a popular golf and country club in South Jersey was destroyed in a massive fire overnight.

Frog Rock Fire in Hammonton

The Hammonton Fire Department says at about 2:40 Tuesday morning, they were called to the Frog Rock Golf and Country Club in the 400 block of Boyer Road for a report of an explosion and fire.

First-arriving crews encountered a fully involved structure with flames extending to nearby greens and wooded areas.

The Hammonton fire chief told WPVI-TV the blaze was at the main building, which was a multi-purpose structure that was used for weddings and banquets.

No injuries were reported, but the building was totally destroyed, as seen in video from 6ABC.

Numerous fire companies from surrounding towns assisted the Hammonton Fire Department in their efforts.

