The 2026 concert season at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is shaping up to be one of its biggest in years, with major tours from rock legends, country superstars, and hip-hop heavyweights already locked in for South Jersey.

For more than 30 years, the riverfront venue has been a summer destination for some of the biggest names in music and this year's schedule continues that trend.

From stadium-level headliners to multi-night stops, here are the biggest shows confirmed so far, along with the full concert calendar as it stands today.

Biggest Shows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2026

Dave Matthews Band

Chris Stapleton

Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte

Lil Wayne

Mötley Crüe

Full 2026 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Concert Schedule in Camden

May 2026 Shows

Saturday, May 9 — Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and more

Alice Cooper (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Alice Cooper (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, May 28 — TRIUMPH: The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour

June 2026 Shows

Tuesday, June 2 — Kid Cudi Presents: The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026

Friday, June 12 — Southern Hospitality Tour: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers

The Black Crowes - Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID The Black Crowes - Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID loading...

Saturday, June 20 — Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins

Will Hunt and Amy Lee of Evanescence perform onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy) Will Hunt and Amy Lee of Evanescence (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy) loading...

Saturday, June 27 — HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!

Early July 2026 Shows

Thursday, July 10 & Friday, July 11 — Dave Matthews Band

Dave Matthews - Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Dave Matthews - Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame loading...

Tuesday, July 14 — The Pussycat Dolls: PCD FOREVER TOUR

Late July 2026 Shows

Monday, July 20 — Five Finger Death Punch

Tuesday, July 21 — Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour

Thursday, July 23 — Tim McGraw - Pawn Shop Guitar Tour

Tim McGraw - Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tim McGraw - Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio loading...

Saturday, July 25 — NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour 2026

Sunday, July 26 — Train - Drops Of Jupiter: 25 years in the Atmosphere Tour

Monday, July 27 — The Return Of The Carnival Of Sin - Mötley Crüe

Motley Crue perform live for the Motley Crue (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images for Live Nation UK) loading...

August 2026 Shows

Saturday, August 8 — 5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour

Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer perform onstage during the Daytime Stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival held at AREA15 on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) Luke Hemmings and Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds of Summer (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) loading...

Thursday, August 13 — Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026

Friday, August 14 — Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte: North American Tour 2026

Shadows of the American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) Shadows of the American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold performs (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) loading...

Thursday, August 20 — Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour

Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

Friday, August 28 & Saturday, August 29 — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Chris Stapleton (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) loading...

September 2026 Shows

Wednesday, September 2 — Breaking Benjamin

Friday, September 11 — Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics

Sunday, September 13 — TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue - IT'S ICONIC

Wednesday, September 16 — Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour

Saturday, September 19 — Jason Aldean - Songs About Us Tour 2026

Jason Aldean performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) Jason Aldean (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) loading...

Friday, September 25 — Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years Of Mt. Joy

Sunday, September 27 — Gorillaz - The Mountain Tour

More dates are expected to be announced as the summer concert season approaches. Ticket information for all of these shows can be found on the pavilion's website.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the river, let's take a look at the 2026 lineup at Xfinity Mobile Area in South Philadelphia.

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com