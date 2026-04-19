Freedom Mortgage Pavilion’s 2026 Lineup is Absolutely Loaded
The 2026 concert season at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is shaping up to be one of its biggest in years, with major tours from rock legends, country superstars, and hip-hop heavyweights already locked in for South Jersey.
For more than 30 years, the riverfront venue has been a summer destination for some of the biggest names in music and this year's schedule continues that trend.
From stadium-level headliners to multi-night stops, here are the biggest shows confirmed so far, along with the full concert calendar as it stands today.
Biggest Shows at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2026
- Dave Matthews Band
- Chris Stapleton
- Avenged Sevenfold & Good Charlotte
- Lil Wayne
- Mötley Crüe
Full 2026 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Concert Schedule in Camden
May 2026 Shows
- Saturday, May 9 — Godsmack, Alice Cooper, The Hooters, and more
- Thursday, May 28 — TRIUMPH: The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded Tour
June 2026 Shows
- Tuesday, June 2 — Kid Cudi Presents: The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026
- Friday, June 12 — Southern Hospitality Tour: The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers
- Saturday, June 20 — Evanescence 2026 World Tour with Spiritbox and Nova Twins
- Saturday, June 27 — HARDY: THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!
Early July 2026 Shows
- Thursday, July 10 & Friday, July 11 — Dave Matthews Band
- Tuesday, July 14 — The Pussycat Dolls: PCD FOREVER TOUR
Late July 2026 Shows
- Monday, July 20 — Five Finger Death Punch
- Tuesday, July 21 — Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour
- Thursday, July 23 — Tim McGraw - Pawn Shop Guitar Tour
- Saturday, July 25 — NE-YO & AKON: Nights Like This Tour 2026
- Sunday, July 26 — Train - Drops Of Jupiter: 25 years in the Atmosphere Tour
- Monday, July 27 — The Return Of The Carnival Of Sin - Mötley Crüe
August 2026 Shows
- Saturday, August 8 — 5 Seconds of Summer: EVERYONE'S A STAR! World Tour
- Thursday, August 13 — Riley Green: Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026
- Friday, August 14 — Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte: North American Tour 2026
- Thursday, August 20 — Lynyrd Skynyrd x Foreigner: Double Trouble Double Vision Tour
- Friday, August 28 & Saturday, August 29 — Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show
September 2026 Shows
- Wednesday, September 2 — Breaking Benjamin
- Friday, September 11 — Lil Wayne: 20 Years of Carter Classics
- Sunday, September 13 — TLC & Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue - IT'S ICONIC
- Wednesday, September 16 — Staind: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour
- Saturday, September 19 — Jason Aldean - Songs About Us Tour 2026
- Friday, September 25 — Mt. Joy 2026: Celebrating 10 Years Of Mt. Joy
- Sunday, September 27 — Gorillaz - The Mountain Tour
More dates are expected to be announced as the summer concert season approaches. Ticket information for all of these shows can be found on the pavilion's website.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the river, let's take a look at the 2026 lineup at Xfinity Mobile Area in South Philadelphia.
2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule
Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST
Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com