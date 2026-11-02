UPDATE: Authorities report Ricardo Ferrera has been apprehended. Our original report continues below.

Ricardo A. Ferrera of Franklinville is wanted for the murder of his girlfriend, Christina Cruz

The shooting happened in Franklin Township early Monday morning

Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous and may frequent Millville, Vineland, and Atlantic City

Franklin Township, N.J. — A Gloucester County man is wanted for the early morning murder of his girlfriend.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office says Franklin Township Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Porchtown Road at 12:36 a.m. Monday.

According to authorities, a witness who had been upstairs at the home reported hearing gunshots and came downstairs to find the victim, 30-year-old Christina Cruz, lying in the living room.

The witness told police that Ferrera had been arguing with Cruz about two hours before the shooting.

1200 block of Porchtown Road in Franklin Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps 1200 block of Porchtown Road in Franklin Township, NJ - Photo: Google Maps

A second witness, who was in a first-floor bedroom, reportedly heard the argument followed by two gunshots and a thud.

Prosecutors say Cruz's boyfriend, 32-year-old Ricardo A. Ferrera of Franklinville, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and certain persons not to have a weapon.

The first witness told police that Ferrera drove away after the shooting.

He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Police Warn Suspect Is Armed and Dangerous

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Members of the public are urged not to approach Ferrera and to immediately contact law enforcement by calling 911 if they spot him.

Ferrera is known to frequent Millville, Vineland, and Atlantic City.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 384-5500.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com