There are countless published reports about Frank Sinatra’s favorite dessert.

Here It Is

It is well documented how much Sinatra loved the legendary Chef Vola's banana crème pie. Sinatra loved the famous dessert that is still served at this iconic and enduring restaurant.

Chef Vola’s has been open for business for more than 100 years.

Sinatra was 6 years old when Chef Vola’s opened for business.

Sinatra loved Louise Esposito's amazing chilled banana crème pie (see below and you'll know why).

About Chef Vola’s

Chef Vola's became a restaurant in 1921. Before that, it was a rooming house owned by Joe and Pina Vola.

Chef Vola's features American Italian Cuisine and is the 2011 James Beard Award recipient, which is the equivalent of winning The Super Bowl in the food and beverage industry.

Sinatra & Chef Vola’s Have History Together

On July 11, 2011, Alan Richman wrote the following for New Jersey Monthly Magazine about the Frank Sinatra - Chef Vola's connection:

The dining room, which used to seat about 50, now holds 65 to 70, thanks to a tiny waiting area with 12 to 14 seats carved out of what was an overly large foyer packed with family photos. That new area is now grandiosely called the Frank Sinatra Room. Several photos of Sinatra hang on the walls of the main dining room, including one that he signed. "I never met him," says Louise, "but Pina and Ed told us he used to come in. He was getting a little old when we arrived, but he'd still send someone to bring him my banana cream pie," wrote Richman.

The Philadelphia Inquirer Wrote The Following In 2011

Frank Sinatra once said he wanted to be buried with one of Chef Vola's banana cream pies.

The Chairman of The Board

Francis Albert Sinatra was born on December 12, 1915 in Hoboken, New Jersey in a modest upstairs apartment.

No one could have imagined at that time that Sinatra would achieve superstardom as a vocalist and major motion picture star.

In my view, Frank Sinatra is the most famous singer - actor of the 20th century.

Sinatra & Atlantic City … Perfect Together

Sinatra appeared in Atlantic City from the 1940's until shortly before his passing on May 14, 1998 at the age of 82 in Los Angeles, California.

Atlantic City Establishments Where Sinatra Dined (In Person, Or, Takeout)

The Steel Pier.

The 500 Club.

Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City.

The Sands Hotel and Casino.

The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Chef Vola's.

The White House Sub Shop.

Our Atlantic City list is only a partial account of where Sinatra dined in Atlantic City over more than 50 years.

How Do You Get A Reservation At Chef Vola’s?

It’s not easy. First, there are no "walk-ins." You must have a reservation, which is hard to come by.

This is the only way you can do it. Below, are the instructions straight from ChefVolas.com

"All reservations must be submitted by phone with a valid credit card to hold that reservation and must receive a confirmation."

The phone number to call is (609) 345-2022.

SOURCES: Chef Vola’s, New Jersey Monthly Magazine, Philadelphia Inquirer & Harry Hurley interviews.

