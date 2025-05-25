Former Teacher Wins Big Jury Verdict Versus Atlantic City Schools

This is the first report of an Atlantic County, New Jersey jury verdict in favor of a former teacher versus the Atlantic City Board of Education.

This day is more than 10 years in the making. We have been covering this since Day 1.

Big Loss For La’Quetta Small

it also represents the latest loss for La’Quetta Small, Superintendent of the Atlantic City Public Schools.

The Atlantic City Public Schools fought tooth and nail to thwart and defeat former teacher Phil Eisenstein.

Small was in the courtroom every day at the Eisenstein versus Atlantic City trial.

The “Worm” Has Now Turned On La’Quetta Small

Ironically, Phil Eisenstein is fully and officially cleared of all allegations previously made against him … and, it is now La’Quetta Small who is currently facing criminal charges for alleged child abuse.

Eisenstein Won Across The Board

Eisenstein's attorney’s, John Swift and David Castellani have been awarded attorney fees.

Eisenstein’s record will be fully cleared.

Eisenstein also was awarded back pay and additional compensation.

It is a complete win for Eisenstein versus the Atlantic City Board of Education.

Eisenstein is the Grandson of Dr. Jack Eisenstein, a legendary former Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools.

Phil Eisenstein is his grandson.

The Phil Eisenstein Story

A student was being bullied by another student. Phil Eisenstein stepped-up to assist the student that was being bullied.

Video evidence existed that showed Eisenstein doing his job appropriately. Other video that would have been even more potentially helpful was destroyed by the Atlantic City Public Schools District.

At the latest trial, the Judge ruled that the spoliation of this evidence could be used by the jury as though it would have favored Eisenstein.

The Atlantic City Public Schools took adverse action against Eisenstein, who was vindicated today.

Atlantic County Jury Verdict in Favor of Eisenstein

The Atlantic County, New Jersey jury has been deliberating the case since late last Thursday afternoon. The jury only had about an hour to deliberate on Thursday. They deliberated all day this past Monday and Tuesday and could not arrive at a verdict.

Today, they decided in favor of Eisenstein.

Former Atlantic City Board of Education President John Devlin Has Exclusively Commented To Us:

I'm glad to see the case finally come to a resolution; however it should be known while I was sitting board president we voted to support a settlement offer years ago to end this madness before it got to this point. Unfortunately it will now cost the city tax payers much more money because of how Former Superintendent Barry Caldwell and company circumvented the boards decision. I see this as a great victory for the little guy who was attacked by a Vicious Political War Machine,” said Devlin.

A former teacher, Clark Hindelang has spoken out in favor of Eisenstein.

We just spoke with Hindelang, who told us:

“Phil deserved every penny and all this simply proves how unfair and corrupt the current and past ACBOE Administration is!,” said Hindelang.

This is a developing story. We will be updating it later today.

ADDENDUM: We caught-up with one of Eisenstein’s attorney’s, John Swift. Swift is the architect of the successful appeal that made the successful trial possible.

Swift told us:

It took me 9 years and an appeal. When a new trial was granted I knew this case needed two lawyers to fight this political war machine. The ACBOE is a $250 million dollar a year entity and we are working class lawyers so it's a lopsided contest. Getting it to a jury was the battle. It finally got to a jury. They answered the question and answered it with vigor. Im extremely happy for Phil and the Eisenstein family. Verdict means truth and we accept that truth today, said Swift.

Further, Swift said:

“The appeal was a low percentage move but I had to make do it. I still don't understand the ruling on the first trial. Our case was strong and legally correct- the appeal showed we were right and the jury affirmed it,” said Swift.

It must also be said that attorney David Castellani was outstanding as Eisenstein’s trial attorney.

Castellani has had great success versus the City of Atlantic City,

Castellani is currently on the most prolific winning streak in Atlantic City since Cliff Van Syok during the (then) Mayor Jim Whelan era.

“Dave is a great trial attorney. He is a master of direct examination and cross examination. It was an honor working with such a skilled attorney,” said Swift about Castellani.

