Former Philadelphia Eagle Fundraiser In Sea Isle, NJ Op Ed [Photos]
My Daughter Kristin and son-in-law Jon Baker attended the annual Jason and Kylie fundraiser in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.
They have shared great photos and comments with us.
Kristin Hurley Baker Said:
This has been one of the best run charity events l've ever attended. We met the owner of the yacht club who was bussing tables himself...probably 75 years old. The staff here is amazing. The food was so good, said Kristin Hurley Baker.
Jon Baker Said:
It was a great vibe. The setting (Sea Isle City Yacht Club) was spectacular. Jason and Kylie as host MCs crushed it keeping the crowd engaged and entertained, said Jon Baker.
Jon Baker Art - Autographed By Eagles Super Bowl Hero Cooper DeJean
Cooper DeJean (above) generously lended his time, talent and star power to the Kelce’s annual fundraising juggernaut extravaganza.
De Jean has also been spotted in Margate, New Jersey in recent weeks.
In fact, South Jersey is a favorite place for a number of Philadelphia Eagles … past and present to frequent.
Jason & Kylie Kelce Fundraising Efforts
The Team 62 annual fundraiser directly benefits The Eagles Autism Foundation. below is a look at former Philadelphia Eagles great, Jason Kelce serving as Master of Ceremonies:
The Crowd Making its Way To The Fundraiser
Thank you to Kristin and Jon for collaborating on this project.
Here Are More Great Kristin & Jon Baker Photos:
Here is a link to additional coverage by Josh Hennig:
Read More: The Best Photos from Jason Kelce Shore Birds Event 2025
SOURCES: Kristin Hurley Baker & Jon Baker.
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley