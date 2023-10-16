An Atlantic County man who formerly worked as a nurse has admitted possessing dozens of child porn pictures and videos and now potentially faces decades behind bars.

Federal authorities say 37-year-old Anthony Barbarino of Egg Harbor City pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in Camden federal court of Wednesday.

According to officials, from April through August of 2022, Barbarino, "knowingly possessed 93 still photographs and 108 videos of child sexual abuse across three electronic devices."

At least one of those pictures was of a minor who was 12 years old or younger and another "portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence."

Barbarino was arrested and charged on August 3rd of last year.

Potential penalties

The count of possession of child pornography that involved at least one image of a prepubescent minor carries a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 13th.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger thanked special agents of Homeland Security Investigations-Newark and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for their work in this case.

