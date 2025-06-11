Repeat Offender: Former NJ School Principal Pleads Guilty to Child Porn

A former New Jersey school principal has admitted to possessing child porn images and he could, potentially, spend the rest of his life behind bars because he is a repeat offender.

On Monday, 78-year-old John Mangan of Lanoka Harbor pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities say on October 29th of last year, they executed a search warrant at his home and they discovered an electronic device containing over 250 images of children being sexually abused.

Perverted Past

Mangan was previously convicted of sexual offenses involving minors, including a New Jersey conviction in 1997 for a sexual assault against a 15-year-old student while he was a school principal, and he served a decade in federal prison on a possession of child pornography charge.

Prison Cells vividcorvid loading...

No Less than 10 Years in Prison

Because Mangan is a repeat offender, he now faces 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. If he receives a maximum sentence, he would be in custody until he is 98 years old.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 21st.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

