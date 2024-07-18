Former NJ Governor’s Unwanted Column About President Trump

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has penned a tone deaf New York Times opinion editorial that offers all kinds of Christie wisdom for President Donald Trump … delivered by a man (Christie) with a likely single-digit approval rating in his own home state of New Jersey.

Christie made the disastrous political decision of going full never-Trumper … in what he thought would open up a lane for his own 2024 Presidential bid.

It didn’t work.

As Trump continued to soar in the polls and take command of the leadership of the Republican Party in America … Christie’s campaign never made it to New Hampshire.

I’ve always believed that you can’t achieve addition by subtraction. Yet, that was the path that Christie purposely chose. By trashing Trump, Christie disqualified himself for serious consideration among Republican Primary voters. It’s inexplicable.

Somehow Christie thought it was a good idea to trash Trump in the harshest terms, despite the fact that Trump had the support of a super majority of Republican Primary voters.

Trump had more voter support than all of his Republican challengers put together.

Now, after a disappearing act following his Primary election defeat … Christie returns with a New York Times opinion guest essay, titled: “Chris Christie: Will Trump Meet the Moment?”

Does Christie really believe that President Trump is interested in his musings?

I have always believed that Christie’s high water mark was 2012. Had he displayed the political courage to challenge President Barack Obama, he had a potential path to win the Presidency.

Instead, he decided that he wasn’t ready and attempted to position himself for 2016.

In Presidential politics, you never know what can happen in 4 years.

Bill Clinton decided to run against President George H.W. Bush in 1992 … when almost every upper tier Democrat, (Al Gore, Dick Gephardt, Mario Cuomo and others) incorrectly decided that Bush was unbeatable.

Bush had led a world coalition to victory in the Persian Gulf and he earned a 90 percent job approval rating in the process.

Clinton rolled the political dice and won. Had the upper tier Democrats run in the Primary Election of 1992, Bill Clinton never would have become President.

Chris Christie appears to be a man full of regrets. Regrets for not running when he should have … Running twice for President (2016 and 2024) when he had no legitimate chance whatsoever.

Christie’s guest essay in the Trump-hating New York Times is pathetic.

Instead of being a respected, mainstream Republican figure … the only open lane now for Christie is to play in the Bill Kristol, Liz Cheney, Joe Scarborough, Nicole Wallace sandbox … whereby outlets like MSNBC, CNN and the other liberal networks invite you to be their “fake” Republican analyst.

