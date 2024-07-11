A former bank employee in Burlington County has been arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $999,000 from a customer.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Agha Hasan of Bordentown Township has been charged with the following:

Second-degree theft by deception

Second-degree computer criminal activity

Second-degree misapplication of entrusted property

3 counts of third-degree failure to file New Jersey tax returns

5 counts of third-degree failure to pay income tax

2 counts of third-degree filing false returns

Detectives say they began looking into Hasan's alleged activities last year after fraud investigators with Santander Bank contacted them about questionable transactions involving Hasan, who had recently been fired from their Mount Holly branch. They determined that Hasan, who had been employed by the bank since 2014, befriended a customer and gained his trust by offering to help with bill paying.

The investigation further revealed that as the relationship with the customer progressed, Hasan began to visit the customer’s residence and obtained blank checks that the customer had signed, as well as have the customer approve wire transfers. Hasan also used the customer’s account to make significant cash withdrawals and disbursements.

Hasan allegedly used the ill-gotten gains, totaling $998,188 over six years, for personal expenses and business ventures, including the management and operation of gas stations, car washes, and convenience stores; to broker and finance real estate transactions, as well as to operate a consulting business.

Hasan is being held in the Burlington County Jail pending initial court proceedings.

The investigation was conducted by the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit, the New Jersey Department of Treasury, and the City of Burlington Police Department. Hasan will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Andrew R. McDonnell, supervisor of the BCPO Financial Crimes Unit.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.