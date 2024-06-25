A former Galloway Township resident has been found guilty for not properly caring for several domestic animals.

Lisa Monzo of Galloway Twp., NJ, Convicted

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Monday, 59-year-old Lisa Monzo was convicted of five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty upon the conclusion of a bench trial in superior court.

The court found that Monzo failed to provide the requisite care for a dog, two cats, and two birds.

Officials say on November 4th, 2022, authorities with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office and the Galloway Township Police Department found those animals in Monzo's home in “deplorable” conditions with no fresh water, edible food, or clean and habitable living conditions.

All the animals were removed from the home, assessed medically, and placed in rehabilitative and foster living situations.

Monzo will be sentenced in September.

Officials remind the public that neglect is a form of animal cruelty and any incidents of animal cruelty should be reported to their local police departments.

