Couple Robbed at Gunpoint in Their Driveway After Being Followed Home

A scary scene in South Jersey Sunday night as police say a couple was followed home and then robbed at gunpoint in their own driveway.

This all unfolded late Sunday night, July 27th, on Eton Drive in Washington Township, Gloucester County.

Victims Had Just Returned From Philadelphia

Police there say the victims had just returned home from the Ritz-Carlton in Philadelphia when the incident occurred.

Details of the Robbery

At 11:33 PM, Washington Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting the robbery and officers arrived within two minutes.

According to an investigation, a man had just exited his Mercedes-Benz convertible in his driveway with his fiancée when he was ambushed by two armed suspects.

One suspect hit the victim's head with a handgun while demanding his Rolex watch and wallet, while a second suspect held the woman at gunpoint and ordered her to remain silent.

Suspects Fled on Foot, Then by Car

The suspects, described as two African American men wearing dark clothes and masks, fled the scene on foot toward Joseph Drive.

Surveillance footage showed them entering a waiting getaway vehicle at the intersection of Eton and Joseph Drives. That vehicle fled the neighborhood toward Fries Mill Road.

Police Investigation and Evidence

Officers recovered surveillance footage from multiple homes in the area that captured the robbery and the suspects fleeing the scene.

Cops were able to determine that the victims were being followed from the southbound 42 Freeway onto the Black Horse Pike and then into their housing development.

After the crime, the suspect's vehicle, which had a temporary license plate that was not on file, was seen leaving the area on the northbound Black Horse Pike, past the NJ Transit building where the 42 Freeway meets the Atlantic City Expressway.

The man who was assaulted sustained injuries to his head and elbow but declined medical treatment.

The suspects stole a Rolex watch, wallet, multiple credit cards, and cash.

Ongoing Investigation

Washington Township Police detectives are actively investigating this robbery and were in Philadelphia looking for clues.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage from the area is urged to contact Det. Lou DiAmbrosio at (856) 589-0330.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity. Additional patrols have been added to the area.

