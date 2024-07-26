Flash Flooding in Margate, NJ, Turns Roads into Rivers (Photos)

Whenever it rains hard for even a moderate timeframe, you know that certain streets in Margate, New Jersey flood very quickly.

We saw Carol Boutcher-Speirs‘a post on the Margate, NJ Community Group Elite Facebook Page, whereby she candidly voiced her displeasure.

The flooding on certain Margate roads occurs so quickly, that a low riding car could suffer catastrophic water damage.

Higher riding SUV’s, trucks, etc. usually have a sufficient clearance to traverse the flood waters.

Yesterday, Thursday, July 25, 2024, during the afternoon hours … look how fast the flash flooding occurred (see below):

Carol Boutcher-Speirs Photo via Facebook. Carol Boutcher-Speirs photo via Margste, NJ Community Group Elite Facebook Page. loading...

Carol Boutcher-Speirs Photo via Margate, NJ Community Group Elite Facebook Page. Carol Boutcher-Speirs Photo via Margate, NJ Community Group Elite Facebook Page. loading...

The flooding happens so fast that you could inadvertently ruin your car without even knowing it.

Much of your car’s electrical and other critical systems run directly under the driver’s seat and the floor carpeting of your car.

The water damage can happen over time, especially if salty bay/ocean water combined with the rainwater.

Over a number of days - weeks, your car can suffer significant damage.

It’s not unusual for this kind of damage to ultimately result in a total loss.

Before entering a water covered roadway, please make sure that you know the depth of the water.

There are sections of Atlantic City and other downbeach communities where similar occurrences happen during heavy rain events.

SOURCE: Carol Boutcher-Speirs via Margate, NJ Community Group Elite Facebook Page.

