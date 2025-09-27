Fire Road in EHT is closing on Monday

A section of the road will be closed 24 hours a day for 9 days

Drivers should expect delays

Starting Monday, a section of a busy road in Egg Harbor Township will be closed to all traffic.

Officials say Fire Road will be shut down between the Black Horse Pike and Washington Avenue for work to be performed on the railroad crossing at the Penn Jersey Building Materials yard.

Concrete barriers will completely close the road 24 hours a day and only local residents and businesses will have access to where they need to go.

Fire Road railroad crossing in EHT will be closing on Monday September 29 - Photo: Google Maps Fire Road railroad crossing in EHT will be closing on Monday September 29 - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: A Walking Tour of the Saddest Mall in New Jersey

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says a suggested detour will be to use New Road in Pleasantville, and they advise those in the area to "plan accordingly for the delay."

Poor condition of the Fire Road railroad crossing - Photo: Google Maps Poor condition of the Fire Road railroad crossing - Photo: Google Maps loading...

READ MORE: Former NJ Teacher Facing Decades in Prison on Child Porn Charges

Work on that crossing should be done by Tuesday, October 7th.

NJ Wawa fans offer 15 suggestions to make their stores better Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman