Fire Road in Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Closing Monday
- Fire Road in EHT is closing on Monday
- A section of the road will be closed 24 hours a day for 9 days
- Drivers should expect delays
Starting Monday, a section of a busy road in Egg Harbor Township will be closed to all traffic.
Officials say Fire Road will be shut down between the Black Horse Pike and Washington Avenue for work to be performed on the railroad crossing at the Penn Jersey Building Materials yard.
Concrete barriers will completely close the road 24 hours a day and only local residents and businesses will have access to where they need to go.
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department says a suggested detour will be to use New Road in Pleasantville, and they advise those in the area to "plan accordingly for the delay."
Work on that crossing should be done by Tuesday, October 7th.
NJ Wawa fans offer 15 suggestions to make their stores better
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
26 Things in South Jersey That Aren't There Anymore
Let's take a trip back in time — how many of these South Jersey landmarks do you remember?
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman