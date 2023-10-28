A convicted felon from Pleasantville is headed back to prison on gun and drug charges.

On Thursday, 30-year-old Clay Brown was sentenced to 170 months, or just over 14 years, for one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

Federal authorities say Brown distributed meth and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant.

The day that agents arrested Brown for drug distribution, Brown possessed a backpack containing a firearm and controlled substances that Brown intended to distribute to others.

Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it illegal for him to possess a gun.

In addition to the prison term, Brown was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents with Homeland Security Investigations Newark-Atlantic City office, the DEA, and the New Jersey State Police's Crime Suppression South Unit for their assistance in this case.

