Felon From Pleasantville, NJ, Gets Huge Jail Time For Gun, Drugs
A convicted felon from Pleasantville is headed back to prison on gun and drug charges.
On Thursday, 30-year-old Clay Brown was sentenced to 170 months, or just over 14 years, for one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
Federal authorities say Brown distributed meth and fentanyl on multiple occasions to a confidential informant.
The day that agents arrested Brown for drug distribution, Brown possessed a backpack containing a firearm and controlled substances that Brown intended to distribute to others.
Brown has multiple prior felony convictions that make it illegal for him to possess a gun.
In addition to the prison term, Brown was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.
In a press release, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger thanked special agents with Homeland Security Investigations Newark-Atlantic City office, the DEA, and the New Jersey State Police's Crime Suppression South Unit for their assistance in this case.
