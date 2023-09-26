Federal authorities say a man from Philadelphia has been charged with using an internet-based chat app to entice a 12-year-old to engage in prostitution.

41-year-old Louis Goldenberg is facing one count of attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution.

According to officials, last month Goldenberg began interacting with an undercover agent who was posing as a middle-aged woman with a 12-year-old niece on an app.

From last month through earlier this week,

Goldenberg messaged the undercover agent, continuously expressing interest in having sexual contact with the minor. During one of the conversations, Goldenberg indicated a specific hotel in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, where he wanted to have sex with the minor. On Sept. 18, 2023, Goldenberg traveled from Pennsylvania to the Mt. Laurel hotel, where he had a reservation for that evening.

When Goldenberg arrived, he was arrested.

The count of enticement carries ten years to life behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Goldenberg made his initial appearance on Tuesday and was released on $100,000 unsecured bond.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

