FBI Charges Egg Harbor Township, NJ Man & A Violent Network

Alina Habba, United States Acting Attorney for New Jersey has confirmed that an Egg Harbor Township man has been charged with Cyberstalking, involving a minor.

The Alleged EHT Offender Has Also Been Connected To A Violent Network

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Marek Cherkaoui, 21, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, was arrested today on cyberstalking offenses in connection with a Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) network known as 764. He made his initial appearance today in the District of New Jersey and was ordered detained, according to the U.S. Attorney for New Jersey’s office.

There’s More & It’s Highly Disturbing

According to court documents, Cherkaoui has a lengthy history of making online comments involving threats and advocating for and supporting violence. From December 2024 through May 2025, Cherkaoui allegedly used the internet to threaten a minor female and told her to cut herself. On two occasions, the minor female cut her arms after being threatened by Cherkaoui, said Habba’s office.

New Jersey State Police Are Instrumentally Involved

New Jersey State Police photo. New Jersey State Police photo. loading...

Habba has confirmed that the FBl's Joint Terrorism Task Force is handling the case, with material help the New Jersey State Police.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey and the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section will prosecute the case.

To Learn More:

Getty Images. Getty Images. loading...

For more information on how to protect children and adults, you can read here: Parents, Caregivers, Teachers — FBI and the FBI’s March, 2025 public service announcement.

In More Positive News …

Egg Harbor Township’s iconic Story Book Land is preparing the setup for its iconic Christmas decorations … which features more than 1 million holiday lights.

Chris Coleman photo. Chris Coleman photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Source: Alina Habba, Acting United States Attorney for New Jersey.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley