My New Favorite Lobster Roll In New Jersey, By Way of Maine

This was my “Black Friday,” 2025 lunch. My lobster roll selection was “Connecticut Style” and it was absolutely delicious.

It is a perfect combination of tail and claw lobster meat.

Here is our lobster roll from today (see directly below).

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

It’s my new favorite lobster roll and that’s saying quite a lot … because I really like (Steve Marchel’s) The Water Dog version, which is now a food truck, as a part of Betty’s Seafood Shack in Margate, New Jersey.

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Cousins Maine lobster is now my # 1 and The Water Dog is a very close # 2.

Maine Lobster Is The Key

In my view, the texture and taste of a Maine lobster is incomparable.

I have now devoured 3 of the Cousins Maine Lobster “Connecticut Style” lobster rollls over the past few weeks. Each time, they are perfect.

Do You Remember ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Getting A Deal On Television’s ‘Shark Tank’?

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Barbara Corcoran made a deal with them and it has turned out to be one of the most profitable deals in “Shark Tank” history.

‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Is At The Hamilton Mall Today On ‘Black Friday’

They were also here in Atlantic County at the Hamilton Mall a few weeks ago.

Both times, my twin brother Don and I have stopped by to purchase these magnificent lobster rolls.

High Quality Packaging, Too …

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Experience Buying From A Truck Operation

it felt high quality all the way. The staff member was polite. He took our order (4 lobster rolls) and said that our order would be ready in 4 minutes.

Our order was ready exactly when he said it would be. Our Connecticut-Style lobster rolls came out super fresh and hot.

The Roll

The roll is also so very important. The ‘Cousins Maine Lobster” split top roll is perfect. Very soft and perfectly compliments the Maine lobster.

‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Photos From Today’s Experience

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Don & Harry Hurley photo. Don & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don & Harry Hurley photo. Don & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don & Harry Hurley photo. Don & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Don & Harry Hurley photo. Don & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley