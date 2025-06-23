Favorite Atlantic City Dessert ‘If I Was Going To The Electric Chair’

Last year, we wrote an article about favorite desserts that are available in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Hands Down, Jo Ann Daly Wallace Had The Best Response

"Dock's Banana creme pie! Hands down! If I was going to the electric chair, it would be my request lol,” said Daly Wallace.

Worth Waiting In line For

Beet Estow photo. Beet Estow photo. loading...

Dock’s Oyster House in Atlantic City, New Jersey has been advertising “the best seafood since 1897.”

Dock’s is still going strong today, more than 125 years later.

Dock’s In 1952

Kenneth McIntyre photo. Kenneth McIntyre photo. loading...

The above photo is from 1952 and people still wait in line to dine at Dock’s Oyster House more than 72 years later.

The 2405 Atlantic Avenue seafood restaurant has remained iconic since the late 1890’s.

BONUS: Seafood Tower At Dock’s

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

The seafood tower at Dock’s is outstanding (see above). It includes:

Lobster Tails & Claws.

Fabulous colossal crab meat.

Large, succulent shrimp

Raw seafood items and more.

Dougherty Family Consists Of Many Great Establishments

The Knife & Fork Inn was opened in 1912 by the infamous "Commodore" Louis Kuehnle.

On the eve of prohibition in 1927, New York City Hotelier Milton Latz transformed it into an exclusive dining room that catered to the very wealthy.

It remains open today under The Dougherty Family, who also own Dock's, (The Knife & Fork Inn), Dougherty's Restaurant and Raw Bar at Resorts Casino Hotel and The Linwood Country Club.

Great Food Items Available In The Atlantic City, New Jersey Area

Here are some really great photos, featuring food and vegetate recommendations in the Atlantic City area.

Best Meal Served At Great Atlantic City, N.J. Area Restaurants Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley