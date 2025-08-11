Two vans collided Monday morning in Manchester Township

One person died and several others were hurt

Authorities are still investigating the crash

One person was killed in a crash between two vans Monday morning in Ocean County.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office says that at about 8:15, the Manchester Township Police responded to the area of Hilltop Road and Route 70 for a report of a crash with a fatality.

What Investigators Found

An investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies determined that a 2014 Dodge van, with a driver and three passengers, was traveling westbound on Route 70 when it collided with a 2017 Ford Sprinter van, which was also headed in the same direction.

According to officials, as the Ford van was attempting to make a left turn onto Hilltop Road, the Dodge van crossed over the double yellow line, passing stopped traffic from behind, and collided with it.

Injuries and Fatality Reported

As a result of the crash, the three front seat passengers of the Dodge van were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of their injuries. A fourth occupant of the van, who was seated in the cargo area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford van was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, the Manchester Township Police Department, and the Ocean County Sheriff's Office.

The identity of the victim was not released by the prosecutor's office.

