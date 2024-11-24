EHT, NJ, Man: Narcotics, Firearms, and Money Laundering

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that David Thomas, 28, of Egg Harbor Township has been sentenced on various drugs, guns and money laundering charges.

Thomas was sentenced by New Jersey Superior Court Judge Donna Taylor on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 on a myriad of charges as follows:

first-degree maintaining a narcotics production facility.

second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm.

third-degree money laundering.

third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

second-degree certain persons not to possess firearms.

The punishment phase is as follows:

sentenced to an aggregate term of 10 years in New Jersey State Prison. parole ineligibility period of five years. Additionally, this also resulted in the forfeiture of all weapons, contraband, and cash in the amount of $4,508.00.

The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office has released the following narrative regarding the background of this case.

This case resulted from a narcotics investigation into Thomas's drug distribution activities. The investigation discovered that Thomas was utilizing a residence in Egg Harbor Township to distribute heroin. A search warrant was executed on March 5, 2020, at the Egg Harbor Township residence. During the search warrant execution, law enforcement seized over a half ounce of unpackaged suspected heroin, numerous wax folds containing suspected heroin, numerous empty bags used for the packaging of heroin, a sifter used for the mixing of a cutting agent for the re-packaging of heroin, an AK-47 style assault rifle, an extended magazine, and crack cocaine. All of these items were found in close proximity to each other in the defendant's bedroom. Detectives also seized digital scales commonly used to package CDS for sale. The defendant indicated that all of the items recovered from the residence belonged to him. These items were also located in the residence where K.A.S. (an 8-year-old male) resided and had access to these items. The defendant had a prior aggravated assault conviction, which would make him a person not allowed to possess weapons, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

This following law-enforcement agencies participated in this investigation:

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, & Narcotics Unit.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Atlantic City Police Department,.

Pleasantville Police Department.

Additionally, Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws represented the State in the matter.

It doesn’t end here, as Thomas was also sentenced to five years in New Jersey State Prison on a second-degree conspiracy to engage in official misconduct to run concurrent to the previous charges above.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For? Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley