An Egg Harbor Township man is in trouble with the law after authorities say he was using his home, with five kids inside, to operate a drug-trafficking network in Atlantic County.

Woody Demosthenes of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Arrested

35-year-old Woody Demosthenes was arrested on first and second-degree drug and weapons charges along with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says multiple law enforcement agencies executed a court-approved search warrant on Friday morning on Demosthenes' home in Egg Harbor Township.

Inside were Demosthenes and five children between the ages of three and 15.

According to authorities, the search yielded approximately 20,750 stamped bags of suspected heroin/fentanyl, 41.1 ounces of suspected loose heroin/fentanyl, 25.65 ounces of suspected cocaine, and 11 ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Additionally, a desk in his basement allegedly contained narcotics production paraphernalia, including ink pads and stampers, a metal sifter, a digital scale, an electronic blender/grinder with suspected narcotics residue, wax bags typically used in the packaging of heroin, a vacuum sealer, a hazmat suit, full face respirator, and cutting agents.

Police say they also found an unsecured Taurus .45 caliber handgun.

A court-approved search warrant was also executed on Demosthenes’ vehicle, which contained approximately $10,961, per officials.

Demosthenes is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

This was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Gangs, Guns and Narcotics and Intelligence Units, the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the New Jersey State Police, and the Atlantic County SWAT Team.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.