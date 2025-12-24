A skunk recently found in Egg Harbor Township has tested positive for rabies.

The Atlantic County Division of Public Health says the animal was collected from the 6500 block of Mill Road and it marks the third case of rabies in the county this year.

The skunk in question had been involved in a confrontation with a pet dog. The animal was sent to the state lab for testing, where it was confirmed positive for rabies on December 16th.

An investigation found no known human exposures. As a safety precaution, the dog, which was current on its rabies vaccination, was placed on a 45-day informal confinement.

Rabies can be fatal if left untreated. It can be transmitted through direct contact with saliva through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth. Most human cases of rabies are the result of a bite from an infected animal.

If you are bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water and seek medical help. All bites should be reported to the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at (609) 645-5971.

A rabies vaccination is recommended for domestic animals to not only protect the pet but also the pet owner and family members who could contract rabies from an infected pet.

The Atlantic County Animal Shelter provides free rabies vaccination clinics for both dogs and cats by appointment only. For more information, visit atlanticcountynj.gov.

For more information about rabies control and precautions to protect your family and your pets, you can call (609) 645-5971.

