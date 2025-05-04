Egg Harbor Township, NJ Residents Arrested for Drug Distribution

In a collaboration between multiple New Jersey and federal law enforcement agencies … the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the arrests of two Egg Harbor Township residents for drug distribution.

The following law enforcement agencies were involved:

Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force.

Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Hamilton Township Police Department.

Northfield Police Department.

This represents represents a remarkable collaboration of law-enforcement agencies, who collectively executed a court approved search warrant at 1201 Carlisle Road in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, on May 1, 2025.

This operation resulted in the arrest of Keith Lewis, 41, and Lyqueena Deshazo, 39, both from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for the distribution of illegal narcotics.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s office released the following information about this matter:

During the search of the residence, a shed was located in the rear of the property which appeared to be converted into a sophisticated clandestine narcotics laboratory which contained numerous hazardous chemical materials and equipment commonly used for the production of a synthetic cannabinoid substance, commonly known as K2. This prompted a response by the New Jersey State Police Hazardous Materials Response Unit (HMRU) and a DEA environmental disposal contractor, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Del-Ton Assault Rifle equipped with an optic.

Several 30-round loaded ammunition magazines.

Over a thousand rounds of .223 ammunition.

A 9mm black "ghost" semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine, laser optics, and hollow point ammunition.

More than three (3) pounds of vegetation containing a synthetic cannabinoid.

Multiple buckets of suspected synthetic cannabinoid substances in various stages of production.

Various large containers of lab grade chemicals and precursor reagents, including Potassium Carbonate Anhydrous, Acetone, N-Dimethylformamide reagent.

Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), to include latex gloves, respirator masks, and Tyvek suits.

Multiple mixers, digital heating and stirring material, and sprayers.

A C5H10 lab grade refrigerator.

Numerous butane gas canisters.

A ventilation hood and fans.

This investigation resulted in the following charges being filed against Lewis and Deshazo as follows:

first-degree Maintaining or Operating a CDS Production Facility.

second-degree Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid with the Intent to Distribute.

second-degree Possession of an Assault Firearm.

second-degree Possession of Firearms While Committing Narcotics Related Offenses.

multiple counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child due to three juveniles living with them.

Lewis was also charged with second-degree Certain Persons Not to Possess Firearms and he had an outstanding traffic warrant for failure to appear from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

