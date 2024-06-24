Egg Harbor Township, NJ Man is Charged With Insurance Fraud

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that an Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey man has been sentenced for insurance fraud and more.

Specifically, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced that:

On Friday, June 14, 2024, Clay Stake, 50, from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey was charged with multiple counts of third-degree insurance fraud and third-degree giving false reports to law enforcement. Stake was processed and released on a summons, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The genesis of this insurance fraud case was the result of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Insurance Fraud Unit receiving a criminal referral from the New Jersey Office of Insurance Fraud Prosecutor regarding insurance fraud.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the following details:

On August 27, 2023, police notified Stake that a motor vehicle registered to him was involved in a hit and run accident in Absecon, NJ. Stake told police that the vehicle must have been stolen from his property. He also filed an insurance claim stating the same. It was subsequently discovered that Stake was operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. He was charged with a total of three counts of insurance fraud and one count of false reports to law enforcement.

If you have information about any incident or other serious crimes, you can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO. Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

