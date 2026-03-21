UPDATE - 10 AM Saturday:

EHT Police:

Unfortunately, Joel was not located overnight. We are actively searching the heavily wooded area surrounding his residence with Officers, Detectives and Search and Rescue Teams. Due to the methodology of this search we are asking that all concerned citizens please stay out of the woods. Any Hunters with any cameras in the woods, see below for the area around his residence and check if you had contact with Joel through your surveillance.

Anyone else that wants to help, you can stay in your vehicles and search the general area and surrounding businesses. Check any of your surveillance cameras and again search the area around your residence. Please call our Dispatch center (609) 926-4025 with any credible information.

Again, we are utilizing drones, trained search and rescue teams and Forward Looking Infared Technology (FLIR).

UPDATE - 11 PM Friday:

EHT Police:

Joel is still missing, after a continuing, exhaustive search utilizing multiple EHT & neighboring jurisdiction Officers, Detectives, EMS Personnel, County Sheriffs, ACPO Detectives (Drones), State OEM, Atlantic County OEM, Search and Rescue Teams from Atlantic, Gloucester, Camden and Cumberland Counties with Cape May on Standby, K9's, Bloodhounds, State Police and Coast Guard Helicopters.

We are asking all residents living in the area to please check the surroundings around their house, starting tomorrow morning. Please call the Police Department at (609)926-4025 to report anything credible. Check your ring cameras, anything and everything. We will update immediately, once he [is] located.

UPDATE - 8 PM Friday:

Egg Harbor Township Police issued a press release Friday night saying that their search continues for 17-year-old Joel Medina.

Police have clarified what he was wearing: He was last seen wearing a plain black t-shirt; black shorts; and red, black, and white Jordan sneakers.

Being autistic, they also said he functions as a much younger child would.

Our original report continues below.

Authorities in Egg Harbor Township are asking for help as they search for a missing autistic resident.

Missing Man Last Seen Friday Afternoon

The EHT Police Department took to Facebook at around 3:30 Friday afternoon and said Joel Medina ran away from his home in the area of 4th Avenue behind the old Shore Mall/Harbor Square off of West Jersey Avenue.

Officials believe he is still in that immediate area.

Description of Missing Resident

Medina is autistic, stands 5' 6" tall, and weighs approximately 156 pounds. He has dark eyes, black hair, and a medium skin tone.

He was last seen wearing sandals, black shorts, and a black t-shirt.

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How to Help EHT Police

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joel Medina, contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department at (609) 927-5200 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Six Missing Persons from Cape May County, NJ If you have any information on these missing persons, contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com