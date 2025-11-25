An Egg Harbor City resident appears to be avoiding jail time after admitting to a series of disturbing incidents last year that involved recording dozens of people in restrooms.

On Tuesday, 23-year-old Daniel Zhang pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree invasion of privacy.

Planet Fitness and Wawa Incidents

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on September 16th, 2024, Hamilton Township Police responded to Planet Fitness in Mays Landing for a report of a man, later identified as Zhang, who was using his phone to record another person, without their consent, in the men's restroom.

Upon arrival, Zhang spoke with officers and he admitted to recording other men while they used the restroom at Planet Fitness and at a local Wawa.

Officials say he further admitted that he recorded the videos because he was sexually attracted to the victims.

49 Videos of Unidentified Victims Found on His Phone

An examination of his phone revealed 49 videos of unidentified victims using the restroom, all recorded between May and September 2024 in Atlantic County and beyond.

Zhang Likely Faces Probation

When he is sentenced on March 13th, Zhang will likely receive five years of probation, 200 hours of community service, mental health and psycho-sexual evaluations, and random checks of his electronic devices.

