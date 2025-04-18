Egg Harbor City, NJ, Man Indicted for [Multiple] Invasion of Privacy

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that an Egg Harbor City, New Jersey man has been indicted for (multiple) invasion of privacy counts.

An Atlantic County Grand Jury has indicted Daniel Zhang, 23 years old, from Egg Harbor City, New Jersey.

Zhang was indicted on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

ATLANTIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SAID THE FOLLOWING ABOUT THE INDICTMENT

On September 16, 2024, Hamilton Township Police responded to Planet Fitness for a report of a man, Zhang. using his phone to record another, without consent, in the men's restroom. Upon arrival, Zhang spoke to officers and admitted to recording multiple men while they used the restroom at Planet Fitness and a local WaWa. An examination of Zhang's phone revealed 49 videos of unidentified victims. The videos were recorded between May and September 2024, in Atlantic County and beyond, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

MORE DETAILS ABOUT ZHANG ARREST

Zhang was arrested on a warrant by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in March, 2025.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office wanted Zhang to remain in jail (retrial) … however, their motion was denied.

Zhang will appear before New Jersey Superior Court Judge, Joseph Levin on Friday, April 25, 2025.

If you have any information about this case, or, any other serious crime … you may call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 909-7800 or visit https://www.acpo.org/tips.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

