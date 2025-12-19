Opinion: Prosecutor Should Drop Case Vs. Atlantic City Super La’Quetta Small

This is an absolute no brainer.

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small has been fully vindicated of all criminal charges regarding now disproven child abuse allegations.

It’s Only Logical

That Marty Small’s victory naturally should extend to his wife, La’Quetta Small … who is the Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Must Dismiss The Case Versus La’Quetta Small

It’s the fair, right and only thing to do.

La’Quetta Small faces one 2nd Degree Endangering The Welfare Of A Child criminal charge.

It Is Indefensible To Prosecute La’Quetta Small Now

Marty Small didn’t win on a technicality. He won on all counts by virtue of a unanimous jury verdict.

Two Year Ordeal

This was a long and drawn-out process, which culminated in total vindication for Marty Small, exactly one week before Christmas.

What a Christmas present.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office …

Should move without delay to dismiss the criminal charge against La’Quetta Small.

There is simply no legitimate reason to go to trial versus La’Quetta Small on January 15, 2026.

You Only Get One Bite At This “Apple”

Had Marty Small been found guilty of any of the criminal counts, or, been the recipient of a split decision … “hung jury” … you could make the case to proceed versus La’Quetta Small.

But, that’s not what happened here. Marty Small had a big win against the state of New Jersey.

Do The Right Thing

Because it’s the right thing to do. Dismiss any notion of taking La’Quetta Small to trial next month.

