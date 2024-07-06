Donald Trump Boat Parade: Ocean City – Longport, NJ Bridge

Planning for a boat parade on behalf of former United States President Donald Trump is currently underway.

These types of events have been nicknamed “Trumptilla” … a form of a flotilla by another name.

Those who are interested in participating are being asked to gather at the Ocean City - Longport, New Jersey on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

The assigned route is for all vessels to head south through the Intercoastal Waterway and proceed to Cape May.

President Trump is currently enjoying the afterglow of a dominant debate performance versus Joe Biden, this past Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Biden is currently facing strong headwinds from Democrat elected officials, the Democrat national media and a significant majority of the American people at large … who are expressing concerns about Biden’s deeply disturbing performance … and, persistent questions are being raised about whether Biden has the mental acuity to run for reelection… Or, to even continue to serve as president through the remainder of his current term.

Real pressure is being brought to bear, with people openly floating the idea of replacing Biden on the top of the Democrat ticket.

There are serious concerns and calls for Biden to withdraw from the current campaign for President of The United States.

Biden rejects this idea and said the following today:

Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running...no one's pushing me out. I'm not leaving. I'm in this race to the end and we're going to win, said Biden to Politico reporter Elena Schneider.

In August, 2020, there was a Trump Boat Parade, organized by Chris Molla, from Manahawkin, New Jersey.

The goal in 2020 was to set a Guinness World Record for the largest ever boat parade.

The largest boat parade in history at that time was numbered at 1,080 boats in Terengganu, Malaysia in 2014.

These types of boat parades support Trump, veterans and police officers.

Trump boat parades have taken place all over the country.

They are a form of campaign event, which have proven to be effective and popular.

