Popular Dog Pageant Returns To Cape May, New Jersey

The 8th Annual Cape May doggie pageant, presented by Cape Resorts will return on Saturday, September 13, 2025 at The Rusty Nail in Cape May, New Jersey.

The much anticipated competition will take place between 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m

The Creativity Of Curtis Bashaw & Cape Resorts

Curtis Bashaw, Principal Owner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Cape Resorts, (Congress Hall, The Virginia, The Beach Shack, The Pridwin, Beach Plum Farm) is well known for his creativity in staging fun, family-friendly community special events.

This one is a natural as people just love their dogs unconditionally and this annual event is greatly anticipated and incredibly well received.

The Annual Doggie Pageant Winner

Becomes the official dog mascot for the Rusty Nail restaurant.

Next Door Lodging

The Beach Shack, is located directly adjacent to The Rusty Nail restaurant.

It is pet friendly, giving humans a place to vacation together in Cape May City with their beloved pet family members.

The Competition Consists Of:

Best Style.

Top Trick.

Musical Chairs.

One Grand Prize Winner Will Take Home:

$ 250 Rusty Nail Gift Card, along with a bark-worthy doggie gift basket full of goodies.

Proceeds from this charity event will directly benefit Animal Outreach of Cape May County.

Guests will be treated to food and beverage specials on the day of the pageant.

For more information, visit https://www.caperesorts.com/beach-shack/calendar/the-2025-rusty-nail-doggie-pageant.

Below, are some great memories at various Cape Resorts properties in Cape May, New Jersey

