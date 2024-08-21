Does This G.O.A.T. 6ABC Philadelphia News Anchor Regret Retiring?

I have given a lot of thought about this, regarding the man who I believe is the greatest (G.O.A.T.) news anchorman of all time in the Philadelphia, Delaware Valley.

He almost needs no introduction, but, just in case … I’m referring to Jim Gardner.

Gardner is a retired, legendary 6ABC Action News Philadelphia news anchor, who officially left his position as anchorman on 6ABC Action News at 11:00 p.m. on January 11, 2022.

Gardner continued as the 6:00 p.m. news anchor until his final on-air broadcast on December 21, 2022.

Gardner possessed one of the most important quality characteristic traits in media .. the like ability factor.

Gardner had this important quotient in abundance, coupled with a highly polished, credible, professional style that made his broadcast national caliber in nature.

Jim Gardner & Harry Hurley - Photo taken by Chris Coleman. Jim Gardner & Harry Hurley - Photo taken by Don Hurley. loading...

There is a running joke about the above photo of Jim Gardner and myself ... that we are doing "The Anchorman Pose."

Back to the theme of this article.

Do you think that Jim Gardner regrets retiring?

I will draw from a direct encounter that I had with the legendary radio talk show host, the late, great Bob Grant.

Bob called me to let me know that he was retiring. I thought it was a bad idea. Bob was still sharp as ever and I just knew how much he would miss his daily impact.

Within two weeks, Bob called me to advise that he was coming back.

Bob proved that you can go “home.” Bob picked-up right where he left off and worked for several more years.

I felt the same way when Pat Sajak retired from “Wheel of Fortune.” I just know that he is going to miss it dearly.

Pat was the host of “Wheel of Fortune” since 1981. Ryan Seacrest has joined Vanna White as the new host.

Jim Gardner was the preeminent news anchor at 6ABC Action News for 45 years.

He has earned a happy retirement.

However, there is just something about our business. You miss it terribly when you leave.

I wonder if Jim Gardner has any regrets about retiring?

Only The G.O.A.T. Knows for sure.

