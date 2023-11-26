One casino in Atlantic City is setting the record straight about what its name is and, more importantly, how to say it correctly.

Like, you know how when you're in a group conversation and one person gets another person's name wrong but they keep calling that person by the wrong name but at some point, someone will correct that person and then it's just a bit awkward for a while?

Same thing.

For whatever reason, there's one casino in Atlantic City that everyone likes to add an "S" to.

Obviously, it's not Caesars -- that would be Caesars's. Resorts would be the same, too.

Tropicana is never called "Tropicanas," Hard Rock isn't "Hard Rocks," and you'll never hear "Borgatas" uttered by anyone.

You will, however, hear quite a lot of people calling the tallest building in Atlantic City "Oceans."

Why? It's anyone's guess. Or guesses, I suppose.

I'm in several Atlantic City-oriented Facebook groups and at least once a week, someone who is getting ready to visit Ocean Casino Resort or just the World's Play Ground in general will ask what's happening at "Oceans."

That person then is the recipient of dozens of comments where everyone adds an "s" to everything to do in town.

Perhaps visiting Steel Piers, seeing a show at Bally's's, or a tour of Boardwalk Halls could be places you visit the next time you're in AC.

Now, it's gotten to the point where Oceans -- er, Ocean -- recently took to their own Facebook page to set the record straight:

Which is the polite way of saying, "Stop adding an 'S' to our name, damn it."