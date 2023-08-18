Do You Remember The Atlantic City, New Jersey Sky Tower?

Here is another one of my favorite childhood memories.

The Atlantic City, New Jersey “Sky Tower.”

Some called it (we did, too) “The Needle.”

Still others called it “The Space Needle.”

Most of all, we called it a whole of fun and adventure.

The “Sky Tower” was built near Central Pier in the 1960’s and it opened in June, 1967.

It is registered in The Library of Congress.

It was taken down for good on November 7, 1989, when it was toppled and landed on its side at Tennessee Avenue and the Beach.

It was not in operation for at least 10 years before it was knocked down.

My twin brother Don and I rode it one last time, not long before it closed. I remember it was not in very good shape … in fact it went straight up and came straight down. It no longer rotated at the top the way it had in the past.

Here is a beautiful full color look (see below) of “The Atlantic City Sky Tower.

Here’s how it looked (see below) from Central Pier in 1974.

The capacity for the ride was about 50-60 people. It made more than one complete turn on the way up.

When you arrived at the top, more than 300 feet above the ground … the ride made two complete 360 degree turns.

It was magical.

I still remember it being the greatest view of the coastline that I have ever witnessed. It was breathtaking.

Those of us who have been fortunate to call the Atlantic City area our home … we are truly blessed.

When we were growing-up and to this very day, our region has been filled with so many special people, places and things.

I hope that you have enjoyed this walk down memory lane.

