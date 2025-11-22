Disturbing! Did New Jersey Nonprofit Harvest Living Donor’s Organs?

More than 10 whistleblowers have come forward with serious allegations against a not-for-profit organization called the New Jersey Organ and Tissue Network (NJTO).

United States House of Representatives— Ways & Means Committee

Congressman Jason Smith, R-Mo., is the Chairman of The House Ways and Means Committee. Congressman David Scheeler, R-Arizona sent a letter to NJTO CEO Carolyn Welsh, NJTO Chief Executive Officer, that outlines the serious allegations.

A Disturbing Allegation At Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Is Highlighted

There is a link above, that takes you to the Congressmen Smith and Schweikert letter.

It highlights the allegations made against the nonprofit and an alleged incident that occurred at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

No allegations against Virtua are being made … and, in fact, their good conduct is noted below.

It alleges that an NJTO executive allegedly told staffers to proceed with harvesting organs from a patient who came back to life after being pronounced dead.

IMPORTANT:

It is very important to note that these are allegations made by whistleblowers and not proven facts at this time.

To the credit of Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, the Congressmen have written that “Hospital staff refused to continue with the procurement effort, and the organs were not recovered.

Congressmen Smith & Schweikert Letter Says

Several whistleblowers have alleged that documentation regarding this case has been deleted or otherwise manipulated, according to the committee's letter. The Committee is also aware that on or around July 13, 2025, NJTO email servers were taken down before the emails related to this [donation after circulatory death] case were deleted.

More Disturbing Revelations

The House committee wrote to NJTO:

It is the Committee s understanding not only that the NJTO staff on site continued to pressure the hospital staff to proceed with the donation, but also that you were the individual who made the decision to continue with the process of donation with knowledge of the donor's reanimation.

In conclusion, these are not allegations against Virtua … they are allegations regarding NJTO.

Developing.

SOURCE: Newsmax

