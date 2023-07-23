A new report has found that the second dirtiest city in the entire country is right here in New Jersey.

And to make matters worse, the fifth-dirtiest is right around the corner, too.

Within the past couple of weeks, editors at LawnStarter.com released a list of the 150 yuckiest places in America, based on things like pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction.

They say,

City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others.

Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

So if a New Jersey city is #2, who is #1?

Well, at least we can say we're not Houston, which was named the dirtiest city in the entire country.

Houston TX - Photo: Google Maps Houston TX - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Houston scored pretty low across the board.

What about Jersey?

The second dirtiest city in America, according to this report, is Newark.

Downtown Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps Downtown Newark NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

LawnStarter's research found not too many people actually like living there.

It scored low on satisfaction, pollution, and living conditions. On the other hand, it didn't do too badly with infrastructure -- which, I guess, means that if you want to leave, it'll be pretty easy.

However, in all fairness, Newark has a lot going on. If you take into consideration all of the highways that run through the city, not to mention one of the busiest airports in the country, sure, there's going to be a lot of pollution.

Trash, smog, and pests are unsightly, but many of us don’t consider the deeper impact of filth — and our own filthy habits — on our lives.

Coming in at #5

Right next door to Newark is Jersey City, the fifth-dirtiest city in the United States.

Jersey City NJ - Photo: Google Maps Jersey City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Jersey City also scored poorly on satisfaction and living conditions, but better on pollution, compared to Newark.

Other dirty cities in our region

10. Yonkers, NY

12. New York City

26. Philadelphia

107. Washington, DC

