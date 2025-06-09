Man Killed in Crash After Failing to Stop, Vineland, NJ, Police Say
An accident in Cumberland County late last week claimed the life of a South Jersey man.
Fatal Crash in Vineland
The Vineland Police Department says the crash happened just after 6:00 Thursday evening, May 29th, at the intersection of Hance Bridge Road. and Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to authorities, a 2022 Dodge Ram Pickup truck being driven by 54-year-old Wayne R. Bracco, Jr., of Vineland was traveling northbound on Hance Bridge Road when it struck a 2023 Ford Maverick that failed to stop/yield at the stop sign on Pennsylvania Ave. while it was going eastbound.
The driver of the Maverick, 70-year-old Calvin B. Harrje of Deptford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bracco sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Inspira Hospital for treatment.
Investigation Continues
The investigation into this accident remains open and any witnesses are asked to contact Ofc. Christian Morales with the Vineland Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 691-4111.
No charges have been filed at this time.
