Dennis Township, NJ Schools Advise Danger ‘Keep Children Inside’

On Tuesday, September 10, 2024, the Dennis Township, New Jersey Public Schools system posted the following urgent message on their Facebook page as follows:

Dennis Township School District: Due to danger in the area, please keep your children inside until further notice. Buses are NOT running. Keep your children inside until further notice. https://edl.io/n1963562

There is no information available at this time regarding what “danger” presently exists in Dennis Township area.

The Dennis Township Public Schools system has the following schools:

Primary School at 601 Hagan Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 for Grades Pre K-2 and Elementary/Middle School at 165 Academy Rd, Dennisville, NJ 08214 for Grades 3-8.

This is a developing story.

We will update when more reliable becomes available.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at 8:58 a.m.

This is not from the Dennis Township Public Schools. This information comes from a senior executive source in Cape May County, who shared this comment with me:

ARMED BURGLARY AT 275 KINGS HIGHWAY IN CLERMONT. NJSP IS LOOKING FOR 2 BLACK MALES THIN BUILD 1 RIDING A DIRT BIKE 1 ON FOOT. ACCUSED SUBJECTS BURGLARIZED 275 KINGS HIGHWAY AND FIRED AT HOMEOWNER SUBJECTS FLED THE AREA POSSIBLY TOWARDS THE BIKE PATH.

SUBJECTS ARE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS. NJSP HAS AIR ASSETS SEARCHING THE AREA OF THE BIKE PATH FROM KINGS HIGHWAY SOUTH TO THE MIDDLE TOWNSHIP BORDER. NO FURTHER INFORMATION AT THIS TIME.

SOURCE: Dennis Township Public Schools system & confidential Cape May County source.

