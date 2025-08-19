South Jersey bust turns up deadly elephant tranquilizer

Carfentanil is far more lethal than heroin or fentanyl

3,300 bags seized; one suspect faces charges

Deadly Elephant Tranquilizer Seized in South Jersey

One man has been arrested after authorities in South Jersey say they seized a drug that is used to tranquilize elephants that is thousands of times more potent than heroin.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland says following a major narcotics investigation, Harold Perez was taken into custody and a "significant quantity of lethal drugs" were taken off of the streets.

Carfentanil Identified

During their work, authorities say they seized 3,300 bags of what was initially thought to be heroin, however, analysis determined it was actually Carfentanil, which is an extremely potent synthetic opioid originally developed as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large animals.

7713Photography 7713Photography loading...

Sutherland's office said,

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and 5,000 times more potent than heroin and presents a critical danger to anyone who comes into contact with it, including law enforcement officers and first responders. Exposure, even in minute quantities, can be fatal.

Officials did not offer any details about Perez or the charges that he is facing.

Sutherland said in a press release, "This is exactly the type of proactive and cooperative policing that saves lives. Removing 3,300 bags of Carfentanil from circulation may very well have prevented countless overdoses and deaths in our county."

Reporting Tips

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity in Cape May County can contact the prosecutor's office at (609) 465-1135.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Collection of the 10 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey For the complete list of the drunkest cities in New Jersey, visit roadsnacks.net Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman