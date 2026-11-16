Human remains found in Brendan T. Byrne State Forest have been identified as Danielle Lopez

Lopez was last confirmed seen at a Vincentown Wawa on April 13th, 2024

Her disappearance remains under investigation by NJ State Police

Chatsworth, N.J. — Human remains found in the Pine Barrens over the weekend have been identified as Danielle Lopez, a Willingboro woman who has been missing since April 2024, according to New Jersey State Police.

The Search

This past Saturday, November 14th, state troopers coordinated a multi-agency ground search in Chatsworth, Burlington County, within Brendan T. Byrne State Forest, looking for evidence related to Lopez's disappearance.

Human remains were found during the search. State Police say that after a forensic examination, they were positively identified as Lopez.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and State Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Her Disappearance

Lopez was 37 when she went missing.

According to New Jersey State Police, Lopez, who was known to frequent Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Pemberton Township and Willingboro Township, was last seen on April 13th, 2024, at approximately 9:11 AM at a Wawa on Route 72 in Vincentown.

She was last seen later that day on Lost Lane Road in Woodland Township, where her car had gotten stuck in the mud.

She asked a couple for help, and they declined. That couple had been filming with a GoPro and later gave the footage to State Police, who said she appeared to be alone and not in distress.

Her car, a blue two-door 2008 Hyundai Accent, was found disabled on Lost Lane Road in Penn State Forest, Woodland Township.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000, ext. 2554.

Missing in the Pine Barrens: What Happened to Danielle Lopez? Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

More Cold Cases: South Jersey's Unsolved Murders & Mysteries Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com