Curtis Bashaw on the Conviction of New Jersey Senator Menendez

United States Senator Robert Menendez was convicted today of bribery and fraud in a federal corruption trial.

Menendez was found guilty on all counts. Prosecutors accused Menendez of selling his office for cash and gold bars … calling it “a shocking level of corruption.”

The federal government recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars, 13 gold bars and a Mercedes vehicle from Menendez.

Adam Fee, Menendez’ attorney has announced that they will appeal the verdict.

Menendez is scheduled to be sentenced in October, 2024.

Curtis Bashaw is the Republican Nominee for the United States Senate for New Jersey.

About the Menendez conviction, Bashaw said:

This is a sad day for New Jersey, but one that feels all too familiar New Jersey families deserve better than the continued corruption and made-for-tv political scandals, courtesy of Bob Menendez and the Democratic machine. As yet another sordid chapter of New Jersey corruption closes, it's time to say enough is enough. We can't keep sending the same old career Democratic insiders to Washington and expect different results. It's time to reject the same Democratic politicians who turned a blind eye to this blatant corruption, including Andy Kim who ran on the ticket with Menendez in 2018, following his first indictment, said Bashaw.

Bashaw is facing United States Congressman Andy Kim in the upcoming November 5, 2014 General Election.

Before his conviction, Menendez had filed to run as an independent candidate for re-election.

“After five decades of representation in the US Senate, Democrats have only delivered political scandals, higher taxes, runaway inflation, and dangerous open border policies. I'm running for US Senate as a political outsider who can bring change and get things done for New Jersey families. It's time for a new chapter of New Jersey leadership that puts our citizens ahead of self-serving career politicians,” said Bashaw.

SOURCE: Curtis Bashaw.

