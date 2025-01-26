Not that long ago, if you needed something — anything — chances are, you would head to your local mall and walk right into one of the big anchor stores.

You know, a store like Sears.

Sears was fantastic because you could get practically everything you could ever possibly need or want all under one roof — kitchen appliances, a TV, school clothes, furniture, jewelry, a new computer for the family -- you name it, Sears had it all.

Heck, you could even get your taxes done, family photos taken, and your eyes checked, all while getting new tires put on your car.

Sadly, that is a completely different story today.

At its peak, there were thousands of Sears stores across the country. Now there are just a handful.

In fact, the closest one to New Jersey is in Orlando, Florida!

Former Sears Roebuck and Co. store in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps Former Sears Roebuck and Co. store in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Back in the middle of 2018, Sears announced it would be closing four dozen unprofitable stores across the country, one of which was at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.

Sears has been at the Hamilton Mall since it opened back in 1987. Prior to that, the store was located at the Shore Mall in Egg Harbor Township, which was called Searstown before a name change.

In November 2018, the Hamilton Mall Sears closed for good and that store has sat vacant since.

Here we are now, some six years later, and I believe Sears still owns that nearly 210,000-square-foot space. What it intends to do with it, if anything, is anyone's guess. If it's for sale or lease, I can't find any information about it online.

So what does it look like inside?

Before we take a look, know that this property is NOT abandoned. DO NOT BREAK IN -- YOU WILL BE ARRESTED. If you think you're going to be the next great urban explorer on YouTube, don't even think about it. All of these pictures were taken from the outside looking in from a sidewalk or parking lot.

A Look Inside and Around a NJ Sears Store That Closed in 2018 Sears at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing closed in November 2018. Here's what it looks like today. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman