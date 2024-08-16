A South Jersey man is headed to prison for his role in a cockfighting ring.

50-year-old Jimmy Hadden of Greenwich, Cumberland County, was charged on May 14th, 2021, following an investigation by the New Jersey State Police, the New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration into an illegal gambling ring involving rooster fights.

Authorities say Hadden and his father, Jaime Ferrer, were the leaders of the ring and during their investigation, Hadden also sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer.

Officials seized approximately $180,000 cash and over a pound of methamphetamine during their raid.

On May 20th of this year, Hadden pleaded guilty to first-degree possession with intent to distribute CDS and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges.

Earlier this week, he was sentenced to ten years in state prison. Hadden also agreed to forfeit the seized money and a 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Ferrer was also charged and indicted in this matter but passed away before his case was resolved.

The prosecution was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Lindsey Seidel. Hadden was represented by David Branco, Esq.