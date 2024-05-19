A Cumberland County man has been sentenced to a quarter of a century in prison for a brutal sexual assault and kidnapping in the summer of 2020.

Julio Sigurani of Deerfield, NJ, Sentenced

On Monday, 50-year-old Julio Sigurani of Deerfield was sentenced to an aggregate term of 25 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty on the following charges:

First-degree aggravated sexual assault

First-degree kidnapping

Second-degree sexual assault

Second-degree burglary

Third-degree terroristic threats

Third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon

Fourth-degree criminal mischief

The charges stemmed from a sexual assault that occurred during the early morning hours of August 13th, 2020, in Deerfield.

Deerfield Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities say Sigurani and the victim had previously been in a relationship.

According to prosecutors, shortly after midnight, Sigurani entered the victim's home, woke her up, threatened her with a hatchet, and forced her to engage in oral sex and sexual intercourse. He then stayed in the home for more than two hours threatening her, breaking her cell phone, and confining her.

Sigurani sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, which means he must serve 21 of his 25 years before becoming eligible for parole.

He will also be required to register as a Megan's Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life when he is released.

This investigation was handled by the New Jersey State Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.