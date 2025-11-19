Why The Next 2 Elections Are Critical In Atlantic County, NJ

The shocking results of the November 4, 2025 General Election now makes the next two elections in Southern New Jersey more important than ever.

2026 Election Cycle

Fortunately, the prodigious vote-getter, United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, R-NJ-2, will be at the top of the Atlantic County, New Jersey Republican ticket.

Control Of The People’s House Is On The Line

The majority of The United States House of Representatives is at stake.

A big win by Van Drew will be an early sign regarding what kind of night it will be for Republicans across the country.

A dominant Van Drew win will also reset what happened this year, when Democrats won a New Jersey Assembly seat and ran close in almost every election … up and down the Atlantic County election ballot.

Two Popular Atlantic County Elected Officials Are On The Ballot In 2026

Atlantic County Clerk Joe Giralo (5-year term) and Atlantic County O’Donohue (3-year term) are both very popular and hard-working.

Both positions are Constitutional Officers in Atlantic County government.

2027 Election Cycle

All eyes will be on New Jersey Senator Vince Polistina, Atlantic County — District 2.

The last time that Polistina was on the ballot in 2021, he led a dominant effort, whereby Polistina, Don Guardian and Claire Swift comfortably swept all 3 state legislative seats.

It is my hope that Claire Swift will return and run for re-election, with Polistina and Guardian in 2027.

This will proven that the 2025 was a Mike Sherrill phenomenon.

Immediate Past 2025 Election

The narrow loss (by about 350 votes) of Assemblywoman Claire Swift was unexpected and disappointing.

For at least the next two years, Atlantic County will have split representation in the Assembly — Guardian, R-2 and Maureen Rowan, D-2.

Cape May Republicans Delivered Big In 2025

Chairman Mike Donohue and CapeGOP delivered a more than 9,000 vote win in Cape May.

It represented one of the finest Republican performances in the entire state of New Jersey. Republicans only won 5 or 21 Counties.

This over performance saved both Assemblymen Erik Simonsen and Antwan McClellan.

Conclusion:

Money for Democrats has been scarce since Senator Polistina returned back to elective office.

The strong 2025 election performance by Democrats will likely mean that increased financial support and better Democrat candidates will occur.

This is why the performance by Republicans in the 2026 and 2027 election cycles is critically important.

NOTE: Despite the political hyperventilating, Atlantic County Republicans won everything except 1 Assembly seat and the District 1 County Commissioner seat, which was previously “Gerry Mandered” to be a Democrat seat.

