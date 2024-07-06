Cost of Gasoline in Atlantic City & NJ: Thanks to Chris Christie

Before Chris Christie became Governor, New Jersey had the 2nd lowest gasoline sales tax in America.

As of June 30, 2024, the day before the latest gasoline sales tax increase went into effect … New Jersey has the 7th highest gasoline tax in America.

On July 1, 2024, a hike of 10 cents per-gallon went into effect. It will be payable with 2 cents per-gallon increases for the next 5 years.

All of this regressive tax madness happened because former Governor Chris Christie made a deal with Democrats to raise the gasoline sales tax in 2016.

Christie’s first tax increase in 2016 was 23 cents for each gallon of gasoline.

New Jersey voters narrowly approved this measure back in 2016. However, the “trick” was that many voters thought that they were voting for a one time tax increase, to help with an emergency shortfall.

What the ballot question really did was give the Governor and state legislature the right to raise the gasoline sales tax forever.

The gasoline tax increases allegedly replenish the state's Transportation Trust Fund, which covers maintenance and repairs for roads, highways, bridges, tunnels, railroads, and potholes.

Because of Chris Christie, New Jersey is on a glide path to become just like the state of California.

We have a permanent program in effect that will keep raising the gasoline sales tax forever.

It’s the exact wrong philosophy of governance. Tax policies like this are why a record number of New Jerseyans are moving out of the state.

They are moving to states like Florida, South Carolina, Texas and other lower taxed states.

Residents, small businesses and visiting motorists should not be regularly taxed higher because the state of New Jersey needs one financial rescue after another.

Chris Christie started this mess on October 14, 2016, when he signed a massive 23 cents per-gallon gasoline sales tax.

Thank you Chris Christie … this comment is dripping with sarcasm … There’s a reason Chris Christie now has a 7 percent job approval rating in New Jersey.

Christie also broke his word and took Cost of Living (COLA) wage increases from retired public safety employees … after promising (3 days before he was elected) that he would not do so.

Christie promised this in writing to public safety employees throughout New Jersey.

There are many retired employees who have not had a salary increase in 13 years.

