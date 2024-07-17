Cooper Health Making Big Investment in Atlantic & Cape May, NJ

In an exclusive on-air interview with George Norcross, the Chairman of Cooper University Health Care’s Board of Trustees … held on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 … Mr. Norcross confirmed for the first time that Cooper University Health Care will be making a $ 500,000,000 investment in Atlantic and Cape May counties in New Jersey.

Cooper University Health Care is Southern New Jersey's only academic health system and Level 1 Trauma Center.

Norcross highlighted the need for world-class caliber health care in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

Cooper University Health Care's long-term vision is to spend half a billion dollars in Cape May and Atlantic counties to improve and expand access to specialty health care for people in region, said Norcross.

The Cooper Health vision includes:

Improving, renovating, and expanding Cooper University Hospital Cape Regional as well as upgrading its medical equipment and adding new services and technologies for advanced care.

To meet the needs of cancer patients in Cape May and Atlantic counties we will also be investing in physicians, support team members, programming and facilities to support treatment and delivery of MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper level cancer care.

With volume growth, Cooper will expand the number of specialty care ambulatory offices throughout Cape May and Atlantic counties for the convenience of residents.

As the patient base grows, Cooper's envisions developing a large, multi-specialty campus in the Shore Region, similar to the recently opened Moorestown Campus.

Norcross also spoke today on-air about his decade-long quest to "improve healthcare for our veterans,” said Norcross.

Norcross believes that every veteran “should receives gold card and be able to enter any hospital or medical facility and receive the card that they need,” said Norcross.

”Our veterans have given us so much. We need to do better by them,” said Norcross.

Norcross also provided an update regarding the merger of Cooper University Health Care and Cape Regional Health System.

Norcross shared that the merger has gone very well and that Cape May now has direct access to new services.

Here are a few photos of Cooper University Health Care in Cape May County:

Cooper University Health Care photo. Cooper University Health Care photo. loading...

attachment-Moorestown_clinical waiting area loading...

SOURCE: George Norcross

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley