Consistently Excellent Cheesesteak Sub in the Atlantic City Area
I wrote about this particular cheesesteak sub a few times during 2024.
Well, I just had my first taste of 2025 this past Saturday, January 10, 2025.
In my view, it is the best version of this wildly popular sub anywhere to be found in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.
Although it is located on the Northfield - Egg Harbor Township border, it is called the “Atlantic City Sub Shop.”
Calling their version the best … That’s saying a lot, because there are many great versions to choose from:
- The White House Sub Shop
- Pete’s Subs
- Dinos Sub Shop
- Tony Baloney’s
- Sack ‘O Subs
- And, more.
Below, is a photo of the actual cheesesteak sub that I enjoyed this past Saturday from The Atlantic City Sub Shop.
Everything about it was absolutely perfect.
- Plentiful amount of Steak
- Provolone Cheese
- Tomato
- The absolute freshest Atlantic City sub roll
- With light oil
- It didn’t really need it, however, I added a little bit of hot peppers, just to kick-it up a notch.
You cannot overstate how important the Atlantic City sub bread is. Without it, a sub would only be a sandwich.
The Atlantic City sub bread must be fresh. If it’s day old, please use it for bread pudding, which requires a harder bread to properly incorporate the wet ingredients.
To pass off stale Atlantic City Sub bread is disgraceful and should never be done. It ruins the entire experience of enjoying a sub.
Here are some cheesesteak versions in the Atlantic City area.
See below, a here are more great food items that are available in the Atlantic City area.
Bon appétit.
